(Adds quotes, Background, explanation)
DUBAI May 21 UN nuclear chief Yukiya Amano said
his talks with Iran's chief nuclear negotiator on Monday had
been extensive and would have a positive impact on Iran's
negotiations with world powers later this week, Iranian media
reported.
While his comments indicated some progress, it appeared no
agreement had been reached between the sides on a framework for
further inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) of Iran's nuclear sites.
"We held expanded and intensive negotiations in a good
atmosphere. Definitely, the progress of talks will have a
positive impact on negotiations between Iran and P5+1," Amano
was quoted by Iran's state television website as saying
following talks with Saeed Jalili.
The "P5+1" are the five permanent members of the UN Security
Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia -
plus Germany.
Asked about a framework agreement that would resolve
questions over Iran's nuclear programme quickly, IAEA head Amano
added: "I will not go into details but the agency has some
viewpoints and Iran has its own specific viewpoints."
Diplomats said Amano's short-notice trip to Tehran was a
sign that an agreement between Tehran and the IAEA was close.
State television quoted Jalili as saying Iran was a serious
supporter of global disarmament and in favour of the use of
peaceful nuclear technology.
"Today we have good negotiations ... and we hope to have
good cooperation with the agency in the future in these areas,"
he said.
Amano's visit comes two days ahead of wider negotiations
betweeen Iran and the over its nuclear programme which Western
countries suspect is hiding Tehran's pursuit of a nuclear
weapons capability. Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Zahra Hosseinian; editing by
Andrew Roche)