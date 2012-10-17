VIENNA Oct 17 U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano said on Wednesday he hoped a new high-level meeting with Iran about Tehran's disputed atomic programme could be held "quite soon."

Amano, during a visit to London, also told Reuters that the U.N. agency continued to see "activities" taking place at Iran's Parchin military site, an apparent reference to suspected efforts by Iran to clean the site of any illicit activity.