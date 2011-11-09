(Combines urgents, adds quotes, background)
LONDON, Nov 9 The standoff over Iran's nuclear
programme is entering a more dangerous phase and the risk of
conflict will increase if Iran does not negotiate, British
Foreign Secretary William Hague warned on Wednesday.
He said Britain was considering further sanctions on Iran's
financial and energy sectors after a U.N. nuclear agency report
that he said "completely discredited" Iran's assertion that its
nuclear programme was peaceful.
He said Britain, one of six powers that have been handling
the nuclear dispute with Iran, wanted a negotiated solution and
was not advocating military action, but he said no option had
been taken off the table.
"We are entering a more dangerous phase ... The longer Iran
goes on pursuing a nuclear weapons programme without responding
adequately to calls for negotiations from the rest of us, the
greater the risk of a conflict as a result," Hague told
parliament.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), said in a report that Iran appeared to have
worked on designing an atomic bomb and may still be conducting
secret research to that end.
There has been heightened speculation in the Israeli media
that Israel may strike against Iran's nuclear sites and
speculation in the British press about a possible U.S. strike.
Iran rejected the IAEA report as politically motivated and
said it was ready for negotiations, according to the
semi-official Fars news agency.
Hague said Britain was "prepared to have further talks but
only if Iran is prepared to engage in serious negotiations about
its nuclear programme without preconditions."
PRESSURE
"If not, we must continue to increase the pressure and we
are considering with our partners a range of additional measures
to that effect," Hague added.
As well as talking to allies about further sanctions,
Britain was considering further unilateral measures if Iran
failed to "comply with (its) responsibilities," he said.
"We are looking at additional measures against the Iranian
financial sector, the oil and gas sector, and the designation
(on a sanctions list) of further entities and individuals
involved with their nuclear programme," he said.
Hague did not say in which forum Britain would seek more
sanctions. But he recognised the difficulty of gaining agreement
on more U.N. Security Council sanctions given likely Russian and
Chinese resistance. However, he said there "will be a strong
case for further discussions at the U.N."
Government sources said Britain was more likely to pursue
further sanctions with like-minded countries or at the EU level.
The IAEA report was "bad news" for nuclear proliferation in
the Middle East, Hague said.
Iran's nuclear programme "threatens to drive a coach and
horses through the (nuclear) Non-Proliferation Treaty ... It
makes it much more likely that other states in the region will
develop their own nuclear weapons programmes and the world's
most unstable region will be in possesion of the world's most
destructive weapons," he said.
Israel, Iran's arch-foe and a close strategic ally of
Western powers, is widely believed to have the Middle East
region's only nuclear arsenal, dating back decades. It has never
confirmed or denied this, under a policy of ambiguity to deter
attacks by Arab and Iranian enemies.
