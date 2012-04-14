ISTANBUL, April 14 Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Saturday Tehran needed to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity for peaceful purposes.

"Any right which is indicated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty should be respected," Jalili told a news conference after his country's first talks with six world powers in more than a year.

"Enrichment of uranium is one of these rights that every individual member state should benefit from and enjoy for peaceful purposes," he said.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Jonathon Burch and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ralph Gowling)