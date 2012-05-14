BRUSSELS May 14 The European Union will impose
tougher sanctions on Iran if it fails to take concrete steps to
allay international concerns over its nuclear programme, British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.
Six world powers, including Britain, are due to meet Iranian
officials for another round of negotiations over the nuclear
issue in Baghdad on May 23.
Hague said the EU wanted to see evidence that Tehran was now
taking specific steps to reassure the world that its nuclear
programme does not have a military dimension as many countries
suspect.
"Now we wait to see some concrete steps and proposals from
Iran," Hague told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign
ministers in Brussels.
"Without that, of course we have sanctions we have imposed.
They will not only be enforced but, over time, intensified."
Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme resumed last
month after a gap of more than a year, offering a chance to ease
tensions and avert the threat of a new war in the Middle East.
Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.
While all sides described the atmosphere in April as
positive, Tehran has so far offered few concrete concessions and
continues to argue it has the right to a nuclear programme for
domestic energy, research and other purposes.
It is facing a raft of intensified international sanctions,
including an EU ban on its crude oil exports, which is due to
take full effect on July 1.
Tehran has said sanctions should be eased if the
international community wants progress in the talks.
But the West in particular has made it clear it will only
relax the sanctions if it sees Iran becoming more transparent
and cooperative.
The ultimate aim is to pressure Tehran into halting work
that it is feared may be intended to give the Islamic republic
a nuclear weapons capability.
