UPDATE 1-Viva Energy says repairing minor leak at Australian refinery
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
BAGHDAD May 23 Talks between six world powers with Iran on its nuclear programme are expected to continue for a second day on Thursday after detailed discussions on Wednesday, diplomats said.
"We are expecting a plenary session to continue tomorrow morning," a diplomat at the talks said. Another diplomat confirmed the talks were expected to continue but a third said a final decision had not yet been made. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows
Feb 15 The governor of North Dakota ordered protesters on Wednesday to evacuate a demonstration camp near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the latest move to clear the area that has served as a base for opposition to the multibillion dollar project.