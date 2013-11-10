* France's stance in Iran nuclear talks irks some allies
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 10 France's tough line in major power
talks with Iran may frustrate those looking for an early deal
over Tehran's nuclear programme, but is helping Paris to seal
strategic new links with Gulf states and Israel.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius emerged just after midnight
from Saturday's talks in Geneva to insist more work was needed
to remove the risk of an Iranian nuclear bomb, rankling those
Western allies who believed they were on the brink of an accord
that has eluded negotiators for a decade.
France's bottom-line position should have come as little
surprise to other negotiators heading to Geneva last week.
While President Francois Hollande's decision to pose for a
photo opportunity with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at
September's U.N. General Assembly raised concerns in Israel,
French officials were quick to insist that their negotiating
stance would remain tough.
Fabius stressed then that Iran must suspend construction of
its Arak heavy-water reactor and halt uranium enrichment to a
concentration of 20 percent to win an easing of international
sanctions that are strangling its economy.
Those were the same demands he cited at the start of the
last day of talks on Saturday when he insisted France could not
accept a "fool's game" handing Iran a cheap victory.
"We have not changed our position. It has always been clear
and constant," a French diplomatic source said. "If the
perception of Saudi Arabia and Israel is that the United States
is more inclined for a deal without firmness, that is their
analysis - but our position has always been the same."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, alluding to criticism
of the U.S. approach in Geneva, said on U.S. television: "We are
not blind, and I don't think we're stupid. I think we have a
pretty strong sense of how to measure whether or not we are
acting in the interests of our country and of the globe."
France, a U.N. Security Council veto-holder, has long held
out for strict terms trading a loosening of international
sanctions on Iran's oil-based economy in return for commitments
by Tehran to show its nuclear work is as peaceful as it asserts.
But the new element is the fear among Iran's foes Israel and
the Gulf states that the United States has turned softer on
Iran, leaving Paris as the leading defender of their interests.
As France struggles to reform its weak domestic economy and
watches Germany increasingly shape European Union policy, that
is a realignment full of welcome trade and diplomatic promise
for Hollande's government.
"This is not just about arms sales ... but about strategic
influence in the region," said Middle East specialist Shashank
Joshi at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London.
"France can win influence with Saudi Arabia and Israel."
OUT ON A LIMB?
Kerry was quick to play down differences among the Western
allies within the so-called "P5+1" grouping - Security Council
veto-wielders Russia, China, the United States, Britain and
France, plus Germany - that are stewarding the Iran diplomacy.
But one diplomat close to the talks accused Fabius of
grandstanding. Veteran diplomat Carl Bildt, foreign minister of
Sweden, tweeted: "Seems as if the most difficult talks in Geneva
are not with Iran but within the Western group."
While Franco-U.S. relations have long since recovered from
the lows reached in 2003 when Paris marshalled world opposition
to the U.S.-led war in Iraq, new tensions have emerged.
French officials were disappointed when they saw Washington
as being hesitant to support Hollande's January intervention in
Mali to quash an insurgency by al Qaeda-linked rebels.
But they were even unhappier in August when, after much U.S.
encouragement, they put French fighter jets within hours of
bombing Syria to punish its use of chemical arms - only to be
told by Barack Obama to stand down while he consulted the U.S.
Congress, then to watch as his ardour for action cooled.
"Our American partners used to lecture us 15 years ago,"
said a senior French official. "Now, when it comes to the Middle
East they are filled with uncertainty and doubt. That
uncertainty gives us a card to influence our policy."
Paris points to a longstanding hard line on weapons
proliferation as proof it is acting from a point of principle
rather than to curry favour with the Gulf and Israel.
Yet with France only last week hit by a second sovereign
debt downgrade from ratings agency Standard and Poor's over its
failure to kickstart its sluggish economy, Paris does not hide
the fact that it regards exports to the Middle East as a
precious source of growth and jobs.
In October, France sealed a contract to modernise six naval
ships and tankers from Saudi Arabia, having won in July one
billion euros worth of contracts with the United Arab Emirates
for anti-aircraft radars and military observation satellites.
French officials say they are also optimistic on securing a
large deal to deliver anti-aircraft defence missiles to Riyadh
and the sale of Rafale fighter jets to neighbouring Qatar.
"The international context, our consistent position on Syria
and our relations with Saudi Arabia have contributed to
addressing the unimpressive military ties we once had," Defence
Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said just after the Saudi deal.
The question now is to what extent France is ready to go out
on a limb and veto any possible nuclear deal with Iran, with a
new round of talks set for Nov. 20 - just as Hollande is
scheduled to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories.
"The most difficult part of this conflict is not between
France and Iran, it is between the United States and Iran,"
former defence minister Paul Quiles, a Socialist ally of
Hollande, told Reuters.
"If the U.S. president is willing to seek a compromise, then
it would be terrible if France prevents it."
