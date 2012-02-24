* U.N. nuclear watchdog reported failed Tehran talks
* But Iranian envoy hopes for more meetings
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran wants more talks with
the U.N. nuclear watchdog, its ambassador to the body said,
despite what one Western envoy called "very long and fruitless"
negotiations this week on addressing growing suspicions about
Tehran's atomic activities.
The relatively upbeat comments by Iran's ambassador to the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were in stark contrast
to a terse statement issued by the U.N. agency on Wednesday
after the two days of discussions in Tehran.
"Our position is that we are going to continue the talks for
cooperation with the agency and we hope that this process will
be successfully going on," said Ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh.
"We need a quiet environment, a calm environment to continue
our professional work with the agency," he told Reuters late on
Thursday.
The IAEA, a Vienna-based U.N. agency, said no further
meetings with Iran are planned, signalling frustration at the
lack of progress in two rounds of talks this year.
The setback increased worries about a downward spiral
towards conflict between Iran and the West, and sent oil prices
higher.
Western diplomats suspect Iran is merely seeking "talks
about talks" in an attempt to ease outside pressure on the
Islamic state while it presses ahead with nuclear work which the
United States and its allies believe has military links.
Iran says allegations of nuclear weapons aims are baseless.
"We try to be cooperative," said Soltanieh. "We are dealing
with the questions and we are trying to remove ambiguities."
The IAEA said Iranian officials refused to grant it access
to a military site crucial for its investigations and also that
there was no agreement on a way forward to clarify concerns that
the Islamic Republic may be developing nuclear arms capability.
"TWO VERY LONG AND FRUITLESS MEETINGS"
Western diplomats said Iran had continued to stonewall the
senior IAEA team during the talks, in which the agency sought
answers to intelligence pointing to nuclear weapons research and
development in the country.
"Essentially they had two very long and fruitless meetings,"
one Western envoy in Vienna said.
The Iranian side "systematically just claimed they have no
clandestine programme and therefore any questions raised (about
possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme) were
either incorrect or invalid", the diplomat added.
Iran rejects accusations that its nuclear programme is a
covert attempt to develop a nuclear weapons capability, saying
it is seeking to produce only electricity.
But an IAEA report in November suggested Iran had pursued
military nuclear technology. This helped to precipitate the
latest sanctions by the European Union and United States.
One finding was information that Iran had built a large
containment chamber at the Parchin military site near Tehran to
conduct high-explosives tests. The U.N. agency said there were
"strong indicators of possible weapon development".
Asked why Iran had not allowed the U.N. inspectors to visit
Parchin, Soltanieh said: "For any visit and access there should
be some sort of modality and agreement."
He added: "It was assumed that after we agreed on the
modality then access would be given. Since the modality was not
concluded due to time constraints ... this was not possible."
