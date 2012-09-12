VIENNA, Sept 12 Six world powers proposed on
Wednesday that Iran be rebuked over its expanded uranium
enrichment programme and urged to clarify concerns about its
disputed nuclear activities, diplomats said.
The United States, France, Russia, Germany, China and
Britain submitted a proposed joint resolution to the 35-nation
governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), which is expected to vote on it later this week.
Backing by the six powers means that approval by the board
is guaranteed, but Western diplomats are keen to ensure as broad
support as possible in a bid to intensify international pressure
on Tehran, which they suspect is seeking to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Iran says its work is peaceful.