* World powers pressure Iran at U.N. nuclear meeting
* Stress need for peaceful resolution of nuclear dispute
* Diplomatic move comes after Israeli attack threats
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 12 Russia and China backed four
Western powers on Wednesday to step up diplomatic pressure on
Iran to allay concerns that it is developing atomic bombs
capability, a day after Israel ramped up threats to attack the
Islamic state.
The United States, France, Germany and Britain as well as
Russia and China agreed a draft resolution at the U.N. nuclear
agency to rebuke Iran over its expanded uranium enrichment
programme while making clear their desire to find a peaceful
resolution to the dispute which risks a new Middle East war.
Russia and China, critical of unilateral Western sanctions
on Iran's oil exports, were initially reluctant to submit a
resolution on Iran to the 35-nation board of the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), diplomats said.
In contrast to the West's and the IAEA's assessments,
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last week said
there were no indications of a military nuclear programme in
Iran.
The IAEA board is set to vote on Thursday on the text put
forward by the six states, involved in a stalled diplomatic push
to convince Iran to curb its nuclear activity.
Designed to show big power unity on the matter despite
different views on Iran's nuclear programme, it seemed unlikely
to have any immediate impact on Tehran, which has pressed ahead
with its atomic activities despite harsh economic sanctions.
Backing by the six powers means approval by the board is
guaranteed, but Western diplomats are keen to ensure near
unanimous support in a bid to increase isolation of Tehran,
which they suspect wants to develop a nuclear weapons
capability. Iran says its work is peaceful.
Escalating tension on how to deal with Iran, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that if world powers
refused to set a red line for Tehran's nuclear programme, they
could not demand that Israel hold its fire.
Last November, only Cuba and Ecuador voted against a board
resolution censuring Iran after a report by the IAEA, a
Vienna-based U.N. nuclear agency, gave details of suspected atom
bomb research by Tehran, some of which may continue.
IRANIAN COOPERATION "URGENT"
Wednesday's draft text expressed "serious concern" about
Iran's defiance of U.N. demands to suspend nuclear work which
can have both civilian and military purposes, and urged it to
cooperate with IAEA inspectors and grant them access to sites.
It voiced particular concern about Fordow, an Iranian
enrichment site deep underground where an IAEA report in late
August said the Islamic Republic had doubled its capacity over
the last three months.
Iran says it wants to produce electricity and not bombs.
Refined uranium can be used to fuel nuclear power plants. If
enriched to a high degree, it can provide the explosive core for
a nuclear warhead.
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
state, sees the risk of Iran developing an atom bomb as a threat
to its existence and has stepped up hints of military action.
Washington says there is still time for diplomacy and
sanctions to make Tehran change course.
In their proposed resolution, the six powers voiced
continued "support for a peaceful resolution of the
international community's concerns".
They said Iran should immediately agree a framework accord
with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to clarify questions over
possible military dimensions to its nuclear programme.
An IAEA investigation into suspected nuclear weapons
development work in Iran has made little progress over the last
four years, with the West accusing Tehran of stonewalling.
Iranian cooperation with the IAEA "is essential and urgent
in order to restore international confidence in the exclusively
peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme", the powers said.