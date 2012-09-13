* World powers agreed wording of a rebuke to Iran
* UN nuclear agency board was set to vote Thursday
* Amendment creates "procedural chaos" - Western diplomat
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 13 South Africa proposed a
last-minute change to a U.N. nuclear agency resolution rebuking
Iran on Thursday, throwing the meeting into confusion, diplomats
said.
Six world powers put forward the draft text on Wednesday,
aiming to add diplomatic pressure on Tehran, a day after Israel
ramped up threats to attack the Islamic Republic which it
believes is seeking nuclear weapons capability.
Intended to signal big power unity and criticise Iran for
defying U.N. calls to curb its nuclear work, the full 35-nation
governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
had been expected to vote on and approve the text on Thursday.
But South Africa, like Iran a member of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM) of mainly developing nations, proposed a change
to the board resolution agreed by the United States, Russia,
France, China, Britain and Germany.
As a result the board meeting that started at 10 a.m. (0800
GMT) was adjourned until 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) for talks on how to
proceed. "There is procedural chaos," one Western envoy said.
Western diplomats said the South African amendment, though
adding only five words to a two-page document, risked weakening
somewhat the message to Iran that it must open up to IAEA
investigations into suspected atom bomb research.
South African diplomats were not immediately available for
comment but their proposed change was circulated among member
states.
The proposed text says "it is essential for Iran to
immediately implement" a framework deal with the IAEA to clarify
concern over possible military dimensions to its nuclear
programme.
South Africa's amendment would add: "once it (the framework
deal) has been concluded," a formulation which Western diplomats
said could dilute some of the pressure on Tehran.
"The Americans object," a second Western diplomat said.
The IAEA has tried in a series of high-profile meetings with
Iran that began in January to agree a "Structured Approach" on
how to conduct its investigation. IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said
this week that no concrete results had been achieved, calling
the lack of progress "frustrating".
The resolution can be approved by the board even without
South Africa's support, but the powers are keen to ensure near
unanimous backing. If South Africa objects or abstains, other
NAM states may do the same, they say.
Iran says it wants to produce electricity and not bombs.
Refined uranium can be used to fuel nuclear power plants. If
enriched to a high degree, it can provide the explosive core for
a nuclear warhead.
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
state, sees the risk of Iran developing an atom bomb as a threat
to its existence and has stepped up hints of military action.
Washington says there is still time for diplomacy and
sanctions to make Tehran change course.