VIENNA, Sept 17 Iran accused the U.N. nuclear
watchdog of a cynical approach and mismanagement on Monday in an
unusually strong outburst in such an international forum.
Iran's atomic energy agency chief, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani,
suggested that "terrorists and saboteurs" might have infiltrated
the agency, which is investigating Tehran's disputed atomic
activities.
He also told the annual member state gathering of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the agency was
influenced by "certain states", a clear reference to Tehran's
Western foes.