PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA Oct 10 The U.N. nuclear watchdog denied on Wednesday that its head planned to visit Iran to discuss Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was earlier quoted as saying Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to visit Tehran to resume discussions with Iranian officials.
"The IAEA has seen media reports that Director General Amano will visit Iran to discuss nuclear issues. There are no such plans at this time," Serge Gas, IAEA Director of Public Information, said.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct