* World powers watching Iran-IAEA talks closely
* IAEA wants access to Parchin military site
* Iran says Parchin has nothing to do with nuclear work
By Marcus George and Fredrik Dahl
DUBAI/VIENNA, Jan 16 Senior U.N. nuclear
inspectors will continue their talks with Iran for a second day
on Thursday, hoping to reach a long-sought agreement to unblock
an investigation into suspected weapons research in the Islamic
state.
It was not clear whether the extension of the meeting in
Tehran meant that headway had been made towards nailing down a
framework deal giving the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to sites,
officials and documents for its long-stalled inquiry.
The IAEA's immediate priority is to visit the Parchin
military base southeast of Tehran, where it suspects explosives
tests relevant for production of nuclear weapons may have taken
place, perhaps a decade ago, accusations Tehran denies.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is seeking to
develop a weapons capability, saying its nuclear programme is
aimed only at power generation.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
and Iran separately announced the continuation of their
discussions that began on Wednesday. They gave no details.
The IAEA, whose mission is to prevent the spread of nuclear
weapons, has been trying for a year to negotiate a so-called
structured approach with Tehran on how to conduct the
investigation.
"The continuation of the discussions ... has been planned
for Thursday," the official IRNA news agency quoted a statement
issued by Iran's supreme national security council as saying.
The IRNA report added, without giving details: "The IAEA
negotiating team which arrived in Tehran on Tuesday night, held
several rounds (of talks) with the Iranian team today."
In Vienna, IAEA spokeswoman Gill Tudor said: "The talks will
continue on Thursday."
World powers are monitoring the IAEA-Iran talks for any
signs as to whether Tehran, facing intensifying sanctions
pressure, may be prepared to finally start tackling mounting
international concerns about its nuclear activity.
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY?
The six powers - the United States, France, Germany, China,
Russia and Britain - and Iran may resume their separate
negotiations later in January to try to reach a broader
diplomatic settlement. They last met in June.
Israel - a U.S. ally believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal - has threatened military action if diplomacy
and economic sanctions intended to rein in Iran's uranium
enrichment programme do not resolve the stand-off.
After their previous meeting, in mid-December, both Iran and
the IAEA said progress was made and the U.N. agency said it
expected to finalise the deal in this week's talks. But Western
diplomats later said some key sticking points remained.
Western diplomats say Iran has worked for the past year to
remove any incriminating evidence from Parchin, but IAEA chief
Yukiya Amano said late last year a visit would still be useful.
Before leaving Vienna, IAEA Deputy Director General Herman
Nackaerts said his team was ready to visit Parchin immediately
if access were granted.
Tehran says a framework accord with the IAEA should be
reached before any visit to Parchin is allowed. It says the site
is a conventional military facility and has dismissed
accusations of ongoing "sanitisation" there.
Western diplomats voiced scepticism in the run-up to
Wednesday's talks that a breakthrough was in the offing. Even if
there were a deal, they said, it would be remained to be seen
how it was implemented in practice.
But analysts and diplomats still see a window of opportunity
for world powers to make a renewed diplomatic push to find an
overall negotiated solution to the dispute after U.S. President
Barack Obama won re-election in November.
The six powers want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme and cooperate fully with the IAEA. Iran
wants the West to first lift sanctions hurting its economy.