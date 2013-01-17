BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
VIENNA Jan 17 Senior U.N. nuclear inspectors were expected to return to Vienna early on Friday after two days of talks in Tehran about Iran's disputed atomic activity, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.
There was no immediate sign that the negotiations between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran had achieved any breakthrough in unblocking an IAEA investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results