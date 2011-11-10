* IAEA report suggested Iran is seeking nuclear weapons
* Khamenei vows "iron fists" response to any attack
* Russia, China oppose new sanctions
(Adds White House comment)
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 The European Union may
approve fresh sanctions against Iran within weeks, after a U.N.
agency said Tehran had worked to design nuclear bombs, EU
diplomats said on Thursday.
Iran denies trying to build atom bombs and its Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said any U.S. or Israeli attack on
its nuclear sites would be met with "iron fists".
The United States and Israel have refused to rule out any
option to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal.
Diplomats in Brussels said preliminary discussions among EU
capitals on new measures had begun and plans may be ready for EU
foreign ministers in Brussels to approve on Dec. 1.
"Experts are discussing a number of options on the table but
it is difficult to foresee the outcome of the debate," one EU
diplomat said. Another said he expected a formal decision to be
reached on Dec. 1.
Iran already faces a wide range of U.N. sanctions, as well
as some imposed unilaterally by the United States and the EU.
New EU sanctions would be a significant part of Western
efforts to ratchet up pressure on Tehran after the U.N. nuclear
watchdog's report this week that laid bare a trove of
intelligence suggesting Iran is seeking nuclear weapons.
The White House said on Thursday the report by the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was "very alarming"
and it would continue to push Tehran to "change its behaviour".
Western governments would prefer further Security Council
measures against Tehran. But Russia and China, both permanent
Security Council members with veto power, are opposed and on
Thursday said new sanctions would not work.
Tehran, which says its nuclear programme is for producing
electricity and other peaceful purposes, said on Wednesday it
remains ready for negotiations with world powers on the issue.
Western diplomats say only sanctions against Iran's energy
sector could exert serious pressure on Tehran, but such steps
would also hurt a global economy hit by Europe's debt crisis.
EUROPEAN JITTERS
Some EU governments are wary of inflicting economic pain on
the Iranian people or of closing potential communication
channels by targeting Iranian officials. Others fret about the
damage oil sanctions could do to their own economic interests.
Germany, Britain and France, along with the United States,
Russia and China, form a group of powers negotiating with Iran.
The last round of talks stalled at the start of this year.
Tension over Iran's nuclear programme has increased since
Tuesday when the IAEA reported that Tehran appeared to have
worked on designing a bomb and may still be conducting secret
research to that end.
Media speculation about possible U.S. or Israeli military
action has also intensified since the IAEA report, denounced by
Iran as "unbalanced" and "politically motivated".
Khamenei said Iran would retaliate against any attack by its
foes, but had no intention of starting a "bloody war".
"Our enemies, particularly the Zionist regime (Israel),
America and its allies, should know that any kind of threat and
attack or even thinking about any (military) action will be
firmly responded to," Khamenei said on state television.
"STRONG SLAPS"
"The Revolutionary Guards and army and our nation ... will
answer attacks with strong slaps and iron fists," he added.
In a sign of growing concern over a possible escallation in
the nuclear standoff, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on
Thursday called for a diplomatic solution.
"The secretary-general reiterates his belief that a
negotiated rather than a military solution is the only way to
resolve this issue," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told
reporters.
Israel reacted to the IAEA report by urging world powers to
stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons, saying Tehran's pursuit
of such arms endangered "the peace of the world".
A close strategic ally of Western powers, Israel is widely
believed to have the Middle East region's only nuclear arsenal,
dating back decades. It has never confirmed or denied this,
under a policy of ambiguity designed to deter attacks.
Israel bombed Iraq's Osirak atomic reactor in 1981 and
carried out a similar strike in Syria in 2007.
Iran's announcement last year that it had escalated uranium
enrichment from the low level needed for electricity production
to 20 percent, alarmed many countries that feared it was a key
step towards making material potent enough for a nuclear bomb.
Tehran says it needs the fuel to make isotopes for cancer
treatment.
A leading Israeli investment firm said on Thursday any
military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities would exact an
economic price too high for the world to accept.
A oil price surge, the costs of war and damage to global
trade would be too great and would deter world powers from
serious action, said Amir Kahanovich, chief economist at Clal
Finance, one of Israel's largest brokerage houses.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Tehran, Ari
Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, Steve Gutterman in Moscow, Sui-Wee Lee
in Beijing and Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations; Writing
by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Sophie Hares and Andrew Heavens)