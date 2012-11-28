* Iran signals defiance ahead of possible talks with powers
* Western diplomats expect new meeting in December or
January
* "Window of opportunity" may not be open for very long -
envoy
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Nov 28 Iran will go on refining uranium
"with intensity" and the number of enrichment centrifuges it has
operating will rise substantially in the current year, the
country's nuclear energy chief was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
The comments by Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, head of Iran's
Atomic Energy Organisation, signalled continued defiance in the
face of international demands that Tehran halt enrichment to the
higher 20 percent fissile purity level, close down its Fordow
enrichment plant, and ship out its stockpile of the material.
But he also said Iran would continue and possibly raise its
output of reactor fuel using 20 percent enriched uranium - which
suggests that less of it might be available for use in what the
West suspects is an attempt to develop atom bombs.
Iran says it needs 20 percent refined uranium - as opposed
to the lower-grade enrichment to 3.5 percent level needed for
nuclear power plants - to turn into fuel for a medical research
reactor in Tehran.
It says its nuclear programme has purely peaceful purposes.
Diplomacy between Iran and the world powers - the United
States, China, Russia, France, Germany, and Britain - has been
deadlocked since a June meeting that ended without breakthrough.
Both sides now say they want to resume talks soon, after
this month's re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
Diplomats expect a new meeting in Istanbul later this year
or in January. One diplomatic source said the powers would
propose the first half of December but that the following month
was more likely.
"We all recognise that there is a window of opportunity and
that window is not very big and it is not going to be open for
very long," another diplomat said. "The hope is that there will
be a meeting (between the powers and Iran) in the near future."
Iran has faced a tightening of Western trade sanctions in
the past two years, with the United States and its allies hoping
the measures will force Iran to curb its nuclear programme.
STOCKPILE
"Despite the sanctions, most likely this year we will have a
substantial growth in centrifuge machines and we will continue
enrichment with intensity," state television quoted
Abbasi-Davani as saying. The Iranian calendar year ends on March
20.
But Abbasi-Davani did not say whether Iran would increase
the work that most worries the West, the higher-grade enrichment
of uranium to 20 percent purity.
Abbasi-Davani said Iran was continuing its production of
fuel to power the Tehran reactor - which uses fuel converted
from 20 percent enriched uranium - and could possibly increase
its production from two "complexes" of fuel per month to three,
according to state news agency IRNA.
That could help ease concerns over a recent increase in
Iran's higher-grade uranium stockpile which Western countries
fear could be diverted for use in a possible weapons programme.
A U.N. nuclear watchdog report issued this month showed that
Iran in late September suddenly stopped converting 20 percent
enriched uranium into oxide powder used at the Tehran reactor.
Because Iran's enrichment work at the same time continued
unabated, the halt meant that its stockpile of the higher-grade
uranium rose by nearly 50 percent to 135 kg in November compared
with the level in the previous quarterly report in August.
Iran started producing 20 percent-enriched uranium at the
Fordow site, buried deep inside a mountain, in 2011 and has been
operating 700 centrifuges there since January. A U.N. report
this month said more centrifuges may soon be launched.
Abbasi-Davani said the Arak research reactor, which Western
experts say could potentially offer Iran a second route to
material for a nuclear bomb, faced "no problems" and was
progressing towards a launch as normal, the website of Iranian
state television (IRIB) reported.
This month's U.N. report showed that Iran has postponed
until 2014 the planned start-up of the Arak complex, which
analysts say could yield plutonium for nuclear arms if the spent
fuel is reprocessed.