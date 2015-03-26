* Netanyahu backs off zero enrichment demand
* Negotiators focus on "breakout" time to bomb
By Dan Williams and John Irish
JERUSALEM/PARIS, March 26 Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu has begun to signal that Israel could resign
itself to an Iranian nuclear deal that would leave its enemy
with some uranium enrichment capability, a compromise he has
long opposed.
The shift seems surprising given Netanyahu's contentious
speech to the U.S. Congress earlier this month in which he
argued against world powers letting Tehran keep thousands of
uranium centrifuges and remain on possible course to a bomb.
But faced with Western impatience and White House wrath over
the calls to avoid a "very bad deal" - while offering no
detailed alternative of his own - Netanyahu and his envoys are
now engaging with negotiators on the small print of what Israel
hopes will be a better agreement.
Almost lost in the prime minister's March 3 denunciations in
Congress was a line urging U.S. President Barack Obama to seek a
"better deal" that "Israel and its neighbours may not like, but
with which we could live, literally".
Pressed to elaborate, Netanyahu, who won a fourth term in
Israel's March 17 election, told MSNBC in an interview two days
later that Israel and like-minded Arab states might accede to
Iran not giving up of all its uranium centrifuges.
Iran insists its nuclear drive is peaceful and wants to keep
at least 9,000 of the centrifuges, which are used to process
uranium to energy-yielding purity but could potentially make
warhead fuel too.
World powers have spoken of allowing Iran to have 6,500
centrifuges, a number they assess would slow the "break out"
period Iran would need to build a bomb to a year - time enough
to intervene.
The Israelis, who are not a party to the talks but have been
heard out in Western capitals due to their fears of a
nuclear-armed Iran and their threats - now looking increasingly
hollow - to launch a unilateral war of last-resort, have made
clear they want their foe left with much less.
But they have not presented a comprehensive
counter-proposal, a reticence that one Israeli nuclear official
told Reuters was designed to avoid providing a "bottom line"
that negotiators might try to stretch in their talks with Iran.
Instead, officials say, Israel has been challenging Western
powers on specific details of a deal, such as strong technical
safeguards and extending the breakout time.
"We think to leave Iran one year from the bomb or 1.5 years
is too dangerous because sooner or later they will dash to the
bomb," Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz, Netanyahu's
point-man on Iran, told Reuters this week during a visit to
Europe, where he conferred with French and British counterparts.
DETAILS IN FOCUS
Israel, Steinitz said, preferred a 2- to 3-year breakout
time - a disclosure in itself reflecting the recalibration by
Netanyahu, whose advisers previously said that Iran, if stripped
of all nuclear projects, could reconstitute them in five years.
Steinitz argued the one-year breakout could apply even if
Iran were left with just 3,000 to 4,000 centrifuges, given its
capacity, known by the rubric "research and development", to
improve their performance and manufacture more at short notice.
"We claim that if Iran is permitted to preserve 6,000
centrifuges the breakout time is not 12 months but around nine
to 10 months, even with zero (uranium) stockpiles," Steinitz
said, urging world powers to insist on technological curbs.
"Although we are against a deal in general, we are also
focusing on specific items within this wrong deal," he said,
adding that Iran should also be compelled to come clean on
allegations it had conducted secret nuclear weaponisation tests.
"R&D is the most important topic on the table."
A European diplomat confirmed this was now the Israelis'
focus, saying that although they "are clearly not fans of the
one-year (breakout) they are principally concerned by research
and development and want the most restrictions possible on it.
The message is simple: stop all enrichment possibilities."
"They are very conservative on each parameter and pushing
for the most conservative and restrictive measures, but they
appear to be more flexible than what they originally wanted."
A U.S. diplomat, who also spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said it was still unclear how many Iranian
centrifuges might get Israel's grudging assent.
"In private they have been talking about small numbers but
the devil is in the details. What's small to us is not small to
them," the U.S. diplomat said.
Israeli hopes of seeing Iran denied any refined uranium
capacity were dashed by its November 2013 interim deal with
world powers, which envisaged a final agreement permitting it a
"mutually defined" and "peaceful" enrichment programme.
Negotiators want to agree the deal by June 30, and an
outline by next week, despite disputes among Western delegates.
Iran on Wednesday said any agreement must involve the immediate
lifting of sanctions on it, a demand rejected by the West.
At loggerheads with a Washington weary of Middle East wars,
Netanyahu has not played up past threats to attack Iran. Asked
how Israel might respond if a nuclear deal that it opposes goes
through, Steinitz said: "I don't know."
Another senior Israeli official was circumspect, saying:
"Would Bibi (Netanhayu) go to war over 5,000 centrifuges? I'm
not so sure."
