JERUSALEM, March 29 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Sunday the framework Iranian nuclear agreement being sought by international negotiators, saying it was even worse than his country had feared.

"This deal, as it appears to be emerging, bears out all of our fears, and even more than that," Netanyahu told his cabinet in Jerusalem as six world powers and Iran worked toward a March 31 deadline in Switzerland. (Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)