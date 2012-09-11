* Eye resolution to censure Iran at 35-nation IAEA meeting
* Need diplomatic progress to avoid any Israeli military
action
* Islamic state denies bomb aims, expands enrichment
capacity
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 11 Six world powers at a U.N.
nuclear meeting are set to voice deep concern about Iran's
expanded uranium enrichment and urge it to open up to
investigations, diplomats said on Tuesday, in search of a
breakthrough to head off a risk of Israeli military action.
They said the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain
and Germany had agreed a joint text on Iran's nuclear programme
that could be submitted as a resolution to this week's meeting
of the 35-nation governing board of the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA), or take the lesser form of a statement.
It was meant to reaffirm big power unity on the matter,
whether or not they achieve a resolution rebuking Iran over its
defiance of international demands to curb activity seen by the
West as a disguised effort to develop nuclear arms capability.
The text expresses particular concern about Fordow, an
Iranian enrichment site deep underground where an IAEA report in
late August said the Islamic state had doubled its capacity over
the last three months, the diplomats said.
If it becomes a resolution with wider support among IAEA
board members meeting in Vienna, that would be welcomed by
Western diplomats, who have been searching for means to crank up
international pressure on the Islamic Republic.
Tehran says its enrichment programme is peaceful, aimed at
producing electricity and not bombs. Refined uranium can be used
to fuel nuclear power plants. If enriched to a high degree, it
can provide the explosive core for a nuclear warhead.
The fact that the six powers were able to hammer out a joint
text underlined their desire to maintain unity over the
long-running dispute, which has the potential to plunge the
Middle East into a new war.
PARCHIN ACCESS
The world powers are all involved in a diplomatic push to
resolve the nuclear dispute peacefully that has made little
headway since high-level talks with Iran resumed in April.
Israel, believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the
Middle East, sees the chance of Iran developing an atomic bomb
as a mortal threat and, running out of patience with diplomacy
and sanctions, has stepped up hints of military action.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ramped
up threats to attack Iran, saying if world powers refused to set
a red line for Tehran's nuclear programme, they could not demand
that Israel hold its fire.
Western states reason that intensifying pressure on Iran
"may deter Israel from taking the matter into its own hands"
before the U.S. election in November, nuclear proliferation
expert Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank said.
After the U.S. presidential vote, "Israel's leverage over
the U.S. will dramatically end and Iran can resume negotiating
because it knows who's in the White House," Hibbs said.
China and Russia have supported a series of U.N. Security
Council sanctions rounds imposed on Iran since 2006.
But both Beijing and Moscow have sharply criticised
unilateral punitive steps by the United States and its allies to
block the Islamic Republic's oil exports, and diplomats said the
two were sceptical about the need for an IAEA resolution.
The text agreed by the six powers expressed continued
support for diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of
the row over Iran's atomic ambitions, one diplomat said.
It also stressed their backing for the IAEA's efforts to
clarify concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran's
nuclear programme. The IAEA is investigating suspected atomic
bomb research but the inquiry has made scant progress since 2008
because of Iranian stonewalling of requests for access.
IAEA head Yukiya Amano pressed Iran on Monday to grant his
inspectors immediate access to the Parchin military site, where
they believe Tehran may have conducted explosives tests relevant
to the development of nuclear weapons.
If Iran decides to make a nuclear weapon, the United States
would have a little more than a year to act to stop it, U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday.