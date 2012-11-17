* Iran postpones planned start of heavy water reactor
* Tehran says Arak is solely a research facility
* But this kind of plant could also yield bomb material
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 17 Iran has postponed until 2014 the
planned start-up of a research reactor which Western experts say
could potentially offer the Islamic Republic a second route to
produce material for a nuclear bomb, a U.N. report showed.
Tehran has continued to install cooling and moderator
circuit piping in the heavy water plant near the town of Arak.
Nuclear analysts say this type of reactor could yield plutonium
for nuclear arms if the spent fuel is reprocessed, something
Iran has said it has no intention of doing.
But the country has now delayed the planned timetable for
bringing Arak on line by about half a year from the third
quarter of 2013, according to the latest U.N. information in a
confidential report submitted to member states late on Friday.
"Iran stated that the operation of the IR-40 reactor was now
expected to commence in the first quarter of 2014," the U.N.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said.
It gave no reason for the postponement, but Western experts
have said a launch already next year always seemed unrealistic.
The Arms Control Association, a Washington-based research
and advocacy group, said it was questionable whether Iran would
be able to meet the new target date as well, in view of
"significant delays and impeded access to necessary materials"
because of international sanctions imposed on Iran.
The West's worries about Iran are focused largely on
underground uranium enrichment plants at Natanz and Fordow, but
experts say Arak is also a possible proliferation concern.
Iran rejects Western allegations it seeks to develop a
capability to assemble atomic arms, saying its nuclear programme
is entirely peaceful and that the Arak reactor will produce
isotopes for medical and agricultural use.
But former chief U.N. nuclear inspector Olli Heinonen, now
at Harvard University, said Arak was "ill-suited" for isotope
production. Plutonium from Arak would be available at the
earliest in 2016-17 if a reprocessing plant was built, he said.
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
state, sees Iran's nuclear programme as a serious danger and has
threatened to attack its atomic sites if diplomacy fails to
resolve the decade-old dispute.
If it does, the nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Arak in
central Iran are likely to be among the targets.
NO REPROCESSING PLANS
Friday's quarterly IAEA report showed Iran pressing ahead
with expanding its uranium enrichment programme at Fordow and
Natanz in defiance of tightening Western sanctions.
The report, issued 10 days after U.S. President Barack
Obama's re-election raised hope of a revival of diplomacy
following months of speculation that Israel might soon attack
Iran's nuclear sites, underlined the tough task facing Western
powers seeking to pressure Tehran to curb its atomic activities.
"Iran is carefully calibrating development of its nuclear
programme to gain leverage at coming talks and avoid probable
redlines, while also slowly but steadily increasing the threat
facing the West," Cliff Kupchan, Middle East director at the
Eurasia consultancy, said.
A U.S.-based think-tank, the Institute for Science and
International Security (ISIS), said Iran's total output of
low-enriched uranium since 2007 could in theory be used for six
or seven nuclear weapons if refined much further.
Enriched uranium can fuel nuclear power plants, Iran's
stated aim, but also provide the explosive core of a nuclear
weapon if refined much further. Making plutonium from spent fuel
is a second way of obtaining potential bomb material.
The IAEA report also said nuclear fuel had been unloaded
from Iran's first nuclear energy plant, Bushehr, and transferred
to a spent fuel pond. No reason was given for the unexpected
move. In theory, such material can yield plutonium, but a
Western diplomat played down any such proliferation concern.
In August, German prosecutors said police had arrested four
men suspected of delivering valves for the Arak reactor,
breaking an embargo on such exports to Iran.
If operated optimally, the heavy-water plant could produce
about 9 kilograms (20 pounds) of plutonium a year, or enough for
about two nuclear bombs annually, ISIS said in a note on Arak.
"Before it could use any of the plutonium in a nuclear
weapon, however, it would first have to separate the plutonium
from the irradiated fuel," it added on its website.
Iran has announced it has no plans to reprocess the spent
fuel, the London-based International Institute for Strategic
Studies (IISS) think-tank said in a report last year.
But Mark Fitzpatrick, director of its non-proliferation and
disarmament programme, has said that "similarly sized reactors
ostensibly built for research" have been used by India, Israel,
North Korea and Pakistan to make plutonium for weapons.
