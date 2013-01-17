* Moscow says working with Tehran to agree date, venue of
talks
* Says aiming for end of January
* Western states suspect Iran seeks nuclear weapons
capability
* U.N. watchdog seeks progress on suspected bomb research
investigation
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russia said on Thursday it is
trying to firm up plans for a new round of talks this month
between global powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme,
which the West suspects is aimed at developing a nuclear weapons
capability.
Iranian news agency ISNA said on Wednesday that Iran and six
world powers would resume talks in late January, but a European
Union official said the two sides had yet to agree a date. No
venue has been agreed.
"Russia is concerned about this and we continue to work,
including with our Iranian partners, to resolve this issue as
soon as possible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov said, according to state-run news agency Itar-Tass.
Ryabkov, Russia's negotiator at the talks, said that until
there is a final agreement "there is no agreement".
The Russian Foreign Ministry said later that there was an
understanding among the parties involved that the meeting should
take place this month, and that the dates reported by ISNA -
January 28-29 - were being discussed.
But it said the dates could change if there is no agreement
on the venue, and added that Russia was open to any venue.
Senior U.N. nuclear inspectors were in Iran for a second day
of talks on Thursday, seeking to unblock a long-stalled
investigation into suspected atomic bomb research in the Islamic
state.
ISNA confirmed discussions had resumed, but gave no further
details. There was no immediate comment from the Vienna-based
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear
watchdog.
FINALLY READY?
World powers are watching the IAEA-Iran meeting for any
signs as to whether Tehran, which faces intensifying sanctions
pressure, may be prepared to finally start tackling
international concerns about its nuclear activity.
Russia built Iran's first nuclear power plant and has warmer
ties with Tehran than the United States and other Western
nations do, giving it potential levers of pressure on Iran.
But Ryabkov said agreeing a date and venue for talks was
ultimately up to the office of EU policy chief Catherine Ashton,
who oversees contacts with Iran over its nuclear programme on
behalf of the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany.
A spokesman for Ashton said in Brussels on Wednesday that no
date had yet been set. "Contacts are still ongoing. We are
waiting for the Iranians to respond," Michael Mann said when
asked about the ISNA report.
Western and Russian diplomats had hoped for talks to restart
in December or mid-January. Since the last meeting in June, Iran
has pressed ahead with disputed nuclear activity and amassed
more material that can have both civilian and military purposes.
Russia approved four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme but opposes
new curbs and has called separate Western sanctions
counterproductive.
Russia has warned that an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear
facilities would be disastrous and, while Moscow says Tehran
must dispel concerns about its nuclear programme, it has
suggested Western fears about military aims are overblown.