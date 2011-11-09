LONDON Nov 9 Britain is looking at imposing further sanctions against Iran's financial and energy sectors because of its nuclear work, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

"We've already introduced unprecedented U.N. and European Union sanctions on Iran. We are working to ensure their robust implementation, to close loopholes, to discourage trade with Iran. We are in discussions about increasing this pressure and we are also considering further unilateral measures should Iran fail to comply with their responsibilities," he told parliament.

"We are looking at additional measures against the Iranian financial sector, the oil and gas sector, and the designation of further entities and individuals involved with their nuclear programme," he added. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)