LONDON Nov 9 Britain is looking at imposing
further sanctions against Iran's financial and energy sectors
because of its nuclear work, Foreign Secretary William Hague
said on Wednesday.
"We've already introduced unprecedented U.N. and European
Union sanctions on Iran. We are working to ensure their robust
implementation, to close loopholes, to discourage trade with
Iran. We are in discussions about increasing this pressure and
we are also considering further unilateral measures should Iran
fail to comply with their responsibilities," he told parliament.
"We are looking at additional measures against the Iranian
financial sector, the oil and gas sector, and the designation of
further entities and individuals involved with their nuclear
programme," he added.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)