LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 21 U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry will make a statement on nuclear talks with
Iran at 1045GMT, the State Department said on Saturday, before
he leaves for London for a meeting with European counterparts.
Talks between the United States and Iran on curbing Tehran's
nuclear programme broke up on Friday and will resume next week
in Switzerland.
Iran and six major world powers, including the United
States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, are hoping
to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month,
with a final deal at the end of June.
