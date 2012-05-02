* Iran, 6 world powers to meet in Baghdad on May 23
* Islamic Republic says "optimistic", wants sanctions lifted
* West suspects Iran is seeking nuclear arms capability
* Iran sees Western double standards in support of Israel
(Adds diplomat quotes)
By Fredrik Dahl and Marcus George
VIENNA/DUBAI, May 2 Iran said on Wednesday it
would seek an end to sanctions over its nuclear activities at
talks with big powers later this month and it sought to turn the
tables on its Western foes by accusing France of helping Israel
develop "inhumane nuclear weapons".
An adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
said the negotiations in Baghdad on May 23 should lead to the
lifting of punitive measures on Tehran, Iranian media reported.
The comments reflect a hardening public line in the Islamic
Republic that an end to sanctions is vital to the success of the
talks. It was also the first time an influential political
figure explicitly said he expects progress on the issue.
"At the least, our expectation is the lifting of sanctions,"
Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel was quoted by Iranian media as saying.
However, the United States and its allies have made clear
Tehran must take action to allay their concerns about its
nuclear ambitions before they can consider relaxing sanctions.
They say Iran's nuclear programme is a cover for developing
atomic bombs and want verifiable assurances to the contrary from
Tehran - for example, by accepting much more intrusive U.N.
nuclear inspections and limiting its enrichment capacity.
Iran denies having a weapons agenda, saying it is enriching
uranium solely for peaceful energy purposes.
Western states have imposed expanded, more biting sanctions
against Iran's energy and banking sectors since the beginning of
this year. The European Union is preparing to slap a total
embargo on the purchase of Iranian crude oil in July.
In Vienna, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Mahdi
Akhondzadeh said nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's defence
doctrine, and accused "certain" states of double standards and
hypocrisy - a clear allusion to Tehran's Western critics.
He zeroed in on France, a pivotal player in tightening
sanctions on Iran, accusing it of having assisted Israel in
developing nuclear weapons decades ago. The Jewish state is
widely reputed to have the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal.
France, a big exporter of civilian nuclear technology, built
in the 1950s an Israeli reactor in the southern desert town of
Dimona, a complex widely believed to have produced atomic bombs.
"While certain countries such as France express concerns
over peaceful nuclear activities of Iran ... they have spared no
effort in helping Israel ... to develop inhumane nuclear
weapons," Akhondzadeh said.
"Indeed, France is the founder of Israel's clandestine
nuclear weapons programme," he told a meeting convened to
discuss the state of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),
a voluntary 1970 pact.
IRAN "OPTIMISTIC" ABOUT TALKS
Israel, one of only three states outside the NPT, neither
confirms nor denies it has nuclear weapons under a policy of
ambiguity designed to deter regional Arab and Iranian
adversaries but minimise the risk of arms races.
"The existence of nuclear weapons in the hands of ... Israel
continues to pose the gravest threat to the stability and
security" in the Middle East, Akhondzadeh said.
The United States and Israel regard Iran's nuclear ambitions
as the main threat to peace in the volatile region, stirring
persistent speculation they might attack its atomic sites if
diplomacy fails to resolve the long-running dispute.
France's representative at the two-week NPT meeting in
Vienna said on Monday Iran, one of the world's leading oil
exporters, for "far too many years" had pursued an enrichment
programme without "any credible civil purpose."
Ambassador Elissa Golberg of Canada, a staunch ally of
Israel, told delegates on Wednesday that Iranian activities
could "only be understood in the context of a nuclear weapons
development effort".
Akhondzadeh said the existence of nearly 23,000 nuclear
warheads in the world and their continued modernisation was the
"most serious threat to the survival of mankind" and the
nuclear weapons states should agree a date to eliminate them.
The five recognised nuclear weapons states are the United
States, Russia, China, France and Britain - the same powers
which together with Germany are putting pressure on Tehran to
scale back its uranium enrichment programme.
Akhondzadeh said Iran was "optimistic" about progress in the
negotiations in Baghdad but would never give up its right to the
peaceful use of atomic energy. Several U.N. Security Council
resolutions call on Iran to suspend all enrichment-related work.
The talks with the powers resumed in mid-April in Istanbul
after more than a year - a chance to halt a deterioration in
diplomacy and help avert the threat of a new Middle East war.
"I hope the Baghdad negotiations complete the talks that
took place in Istanbul, and the other side should take note that
it should use rational behaviour with Iran and (the) country
will never surrender to pressure," Fars news agency quoted
Haddad Adel as saying.
Western governments have credited the escalation of
sanctions against Iran's financial institutions as instrumental
in forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table.
European diplomats have said an EU oil embargo is a valuable
tool and is unlikely to be lifted unless tangible progress is
made at the meeting. Any easing of pressure, they say, would be
cautious and gradual.
"We have to make Iran believe this is not a 'snap your
fingers' moment. We have to take it step by step," one Western
diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The diplomat cautioned against expectations that the round
of talks in Baghdad would bring a conclusive agreement. "To
assume that all will be solved in Baghdad would be a mistake."
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Justyna
Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by Mark Heinrich)