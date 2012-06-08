VIENNA, June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran began a new round of talks on Friday in an attempt to seal a framework deal to resume a long-stalled probe into suspected nuclear weapon research in the Islamic state, a charge Tehran denies.

Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, smiled but declined to comment to reporters as he entered the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna for his meeting with senior agency officials.

The IAEA wants an agreement that would enable its inspectors to visit a military complex, Parchin, and other sites which it suspects may be linked to what it calls the "possible military dimensions" to Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran has said it will work with the agency to prove that such allegations are "forged and fabricated".

Both sides say progress has been made in previous discussions on the issue this year, though differences remain. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)