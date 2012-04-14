ISTANBUL, April 14 World powers and Iran
launched a new round of negotiations in Istanbul on Saturday,
aiming to resolve a long-standing dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme that threatens to spark a new war in the Middle East.
"Delegates have gone in... plenary is just getting
started," a diplomat close to the negotiations said.
Diplomats say the round, the first in 15 months, is unlikely
to result in a major breakthrough but offers a chance to resume
dialogue and dampen speculation that Israel might launch
military strikes to prevent its arch enemy from acquiring
nuclear arms.
Global fuel prices have risen this year amid deepening
tensions over the nuclear programme, which Iran says is for
peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; editing by Tim
Pearce)