By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 21 Iran followed the United States on
Sunday in denying that the two countries had scheduled direct
bilateral negotiations on Iran's controversial nuclear
programme.
The New York Times, quoting unnamed U.S. administration
officials, had said on Saturday that secret exchanges between
U.S. and Iranian officials had yielded agreement "in principle"
to hold one-on-one talks.
"We don't have any discussions or negotiations with
America," Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told a news
conference. "The (nuclear) talks are ongoing with the P5+1 group
of nations. Other than that, we have no discussions with the
United States."
The P5+1 group comprises the permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council - the United States, Britain, China, France and
Russia - plus Germany.
The United States has been working with the P5+1 to pressure
Iran on its nuclear programme, but with few results. The United
States and other Western powers allege that the programme is
aimed at developing nuclear weapons, but Tehran says it is
purely peaceful.
The White House also denied the newspaper report, which came
two days before President Barack Obama faces Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney in a televised foreign policy
debate.
"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed
to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American
elections," U.S. National Security Council spokesman Tommy
Vietor said in a statement.
"We continue to work with the P5+1 on a diplomatic solution
and have said from the outset that we would be prepared to meet
bilaterally."
Salehi said on Sunday it was planned that Iran would hold
talks with the P5+1, "probably in late November", according to
the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).
"NO DATE"
But a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who is coordinating the efforts of the P5+1, said that
"we hope that we will pick up discussions soon, but there is no
date at the moment".
The P5+1 has held a series of inconclusive meetings with
Iranian officials in the past year. While Western officials say
there is still time to negotiate, they also have been ratcheting
up sanctions, which are contributing to mounting economic
problems in Iran.
The New York Times said Iran had insisted that its direct
talks with Washington should not begin until after the U.S.
election on Nov. 6, which will determine whether Obama serves a
second term or is succeeded by Romney.
The report looked likely to fan campaign debate over foreign
policy, where Romney has been accusing Obama of being an
ineffective leader who has left his country vulnerable.
He has also accused Obama of failing to give adequate
support to Israel, which sees the prospect of a nuclear-armed
Iran as a threat to its existence and has tried in vain to
persuade Obama to spell out at what point the United States
would use force to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.
Iran has repeatedly denied Israel's right to exist.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander was quoted on
Sunday as praising the launch of a drone into Israeli airspace
by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah this
month.
"This issue showed that the Zionists (Israelis) and
Americans must know that no place is safe for them anymore,"
Mohsen Kazemini was quoted as saying by Fars.
Separately, the Guards' top commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari,
said on Sunday he saw no chance of a military strike on Iran,
ISNA reported.
Jafari's comments were in contrast to a statement last month
in which he said he expected Israel eventually to go beyond
threats and attack Iran.