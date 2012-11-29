VIENNA Nov 29 The United States effectively set a March deadline on Thursday for Iran to start cooperating in substance with a U.N. nuclear agency investigation, saying it would otherwise urge reporting the issue to the U.N. Security Council.

The comments by U.S. diplomat Robert Wood to the 35-nation governing board of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency signalled Washington's growing frustration at the lack of results in the IAEA's inquiry into possible military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear programme. Iran denies the charge.

"If by March Iran has not begun substantive cooperation with the IAEA, the United States ... would urge the board to consider reporting this lack of progress to the U.N. Security Council," Wood said, according to a copy of his statement.