VIENNA Nov 29 The United States effectively set
a March deadline on Thursday for Iran to start cooperating in
substance with a U.N. nuclear agency investigation, saying it
would otherwise urge reporting the issue to the U.N. Security
Council.
The comments by U.S. diplomat Robert Wood to the 35-nation
governing board of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency
signalled Washington's growing frustration at the lack of
results in the IAEA's inquiry into possible military dimensions
to Tehran's nuclear programme. Iran denies the charge.
"If by March Iran has not begun substantive cooperation with
the IAEA, the United States ... would urge the board to consider
reporting this lack of progress to the U.N. Security Council,"
Wood said, according to a copy of his statement.