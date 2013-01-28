WASHINGTON Jan 28 The United States does not
believe media reports about an explosion at an Iranian uranium
enrichment plant, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters on Monday.
The reports had said there had been an explosion early last
week at the underground Fordow bunker near the holy Iranian city
of Qom.
"We have no information to confirm the allegations in the
report and we do not believe the report is credible," Carney
said. "We don't believe those are credible reports."
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill
Trott)