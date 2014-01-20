WASHINGTON Jan 20 The United States on Monday
eased some sanctions on Iran, pausing efforts to reduce Iranian
crude oil exports, as part of a nuclear deal between Tehran and
world powers that went into effect.
The Treasury Department said that now that Iran has
fulfilled its initial nuclear commitments under the deal, "the
administration has taken the necessary steps to pause efforts to
further reduce Iranian crude oil exports."
This will allow the six current customers of Iranian oil to
maintain their purchases at current reduced levels for the
six-month duration of an interim nuclear deal between Iran and
world powers, the Treasury Department said.
The United States also took steps to suspend sanctions on
non-U.S. people engaged in transactions related to Iran's
petrochemical exports, as well as certain trade in gold and
precious metals with Iran and provision of goods and services to
Iran's automotive sector.
