TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese utility Chugoku
Electric Power Co said on Thursday it would shut the
820-megawatt No.2 reactor at its Shimane nuclear plant in
western Japan on Jan. 27 for planned maintenance.
All nuclear reactors must undergo planned maintenance once
every 13 months, and the company had until Jan. 28 to close the
unit.
The shutdown will leave only three reactors operating out of
a total of 54 units as public concerns about safety in the wake
of the Fukushima nuclear disaster have prevented the restart of
reactors shut for maintenance.
The No.1 unit at the Shimane plant, the utility's sole
nuclear facility, has been shut since November 2010.
