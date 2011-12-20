UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it plans to shut its last active nuclear reactor, the 912-megawatt No.3 unit at its sole Tomari nuclear plant, for planned maintenance in late April.
The company had previously said the No.3 unit would enter maintenance in April or May.
Following the shutdown, all of Japan's 54 commercial reactors will be offline unless utilities receive approval to restart nuclear units that have been shut for maintenance.
Currently, six other reactors are online but are scheduled to undergo maintenance by mid-March.
No reactor shut for regular maintenance has restarted since the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11 amid public concerns over atomic energy and the government's reassessment of safety regulations. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.