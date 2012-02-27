* 912-MW Tomari No.3 unit turnaround may delayed
* It would be last active unit to be shut following quake
TOKYO Feb 27 The last reactor in Japan
scheduled to be shut down for maintenance following the
Fukushima nuclear crisis could continue to operate slightly
longer than planned, Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on
Monday.
Currently only two of Japan's 54 reactors are in operation
as public safety fears over atomic energy and new government
safety standards have prevented restarts.
Hokkaido Electric said it may delay the shutdown of the
912-megawatt No.3 unit at its sole Tomari nuclear plant to early
May from late April to increase power supply.
The only other reactor in operation -- the 1,356-MW No.6
unit at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa
plant -- is scheduled to undergo maintenance from March 26.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)