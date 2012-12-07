VIENNA Dec 7 The U.N. atomic agency said it had been informed by Japanese authorities that no problems had been detected at nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the epicentre of Friday's earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude quake centred off northeastern Japan shook buildings as far away as Tokyo and triggered a one-metre tsunami in an area devastated by last year's Fukushima disaster, but there were no reports of deaths or serious damage