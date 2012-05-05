TOKYO May 5 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric
Power Co began shutting the country's last active
nuclear reactor on Saturday, leaving the world's third-biggest
user of atomic energy with no nuclear-derived electricity for
the first time since 1970.
A crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant, where an earthquake and tsunami in March
last year triggered radiation leaks, has hammered public faith
in nuclear power and prevented the restart of reactors shut down
for regular maintenance checks.
Hokkaido Electric said it started lowering output from the
912-megawatt No.3 unit at Tomari nuclear plant in northern Japan
at 5 p. m. (0800 GMT).
The maintenance on the unit is set to begin at around 11
p.m. (1400 GMT) when power generation falls to zero, with the
unit to be shut down completely by the early hours of Sunday.
The shutdown means all of Japan's 50 reactors have been
taken off line, marking the country's first nuclear power-free
day since May 1970.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano and three other ministers have
been trying to win the support of communities to reactivate two
idled reactors at Kansai Electric Power's Ohi nuclear
plant to help ease expected power shortages of nearly 20 percent
in coming hot-weather months.
The two Ohi reactors are the first to be considered for
reactivation by the central government, but it faces an uphill
battle of winning public support.
Kansai Electric's expected deficit for this summer was the
highest among four Japanese nuclear plant operators that
forecast shortfalls when demand peaks in the
summer.
The last time Japan was nuclear power-free was for five days
to May 4, 1970, when the two reactors then existing were shut
for maintenance, according to the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)