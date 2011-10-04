TOKYO Oct 4 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at Genkai nuclear plant shut down automatically around 1:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) following a problem with the unit's cooling system.

The utility, in southern Japan, has been checking the cause of the trouble, a company spokesman said, adding that it did not know immediately whether the shutdown would have an impact on stable power supplies to its customers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)