N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
TOKYO Oct 4 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at Genkai nuclear plant shut down automatically around 1:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) following a problem with the unit's cooling system.
The utility, in southern Japan, has been checking the cause of the trouble, a company spokesman said, adding that it did not know immediately whether the shutdown would have an impact on stable power supplies to its customers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.