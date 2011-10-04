* 1,180-MW Genkai No.4 reactor shut automatically

* Japan's active reactors down to 10 (Adds details)

TOKYO Oct 4 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant shut down automatically around 1:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) following a problem with the unit's cooling system.

The utility, in southern Japan, has been checking the cause of the trouble, a company spokesman said, adding that it did not know immediately whether the shutdown would have an impact on stable power supplies to its customers.

The unplanned shutdown left the 559-MW No.1 reactor at the Genkai plant as the only nuclear unit currently generating power for Kyushu, and the firm is expected to boost its burning of fossil fuels to compensate.

Kyushu has another nuclear plant, called Sendai, but its two reactors have been kept shut after planned maintenance.

Tuesday's closure reduces the number of reactors still online in Japan to 10, with a capacity of 8,684 MW or 17.7 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity.

The Genkai No.4 reactor was originally due to enter planned maintenance by Dec. 26, but the shutdown was brought forward by the problem. The Genkai No.1 unit is due to enter maintenance by Dec. 2.

Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to 20.6 percent in September, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday, with dozens of reactors kept shut amid public fears about safety due to the radiation crisis in Fukushima. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)