TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would start planned maintenance on the 890-megawatt No.2 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant from Sept. 1.

The company had to shut the reactor by Sept. 4 as Japan's government mandates mandatory maintenance on reactors after 13 months of commercial operations. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)