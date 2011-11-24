* Genkai No.4 unit to shut on Dec. 25

TOKYO Nov 24 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Thursday it would start a planned inspection of the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant on Dec. 25, delayed from its initial plan of mid-December.

The reactor will be shut on Dec. 25, a company spokesman said.

The utility in southern Japan also said planned maintenance on the 559-MW Genkai No.1 reactor would start on Dec. 1.

The shutdown of the two units will mean all of Kyushu's six reactors at two nuclear plants will be closed with no definite schedule for restarts.

Trade minister Yukio Edano has said Kyushu, mired in a scandal over its staff being sent to a public hearing to pose as ordinary citizens backing the restart of reactors, would not be allowed to restart a reactor unless its management changed.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)