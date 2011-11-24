* Genkai No.4 unit to shut on Dec. 25
* Genkai No.1 unit to enter turnaround from Dec. 1
(Adds turnaround schedule for Genkai No.1 unit)
TOKYO Nov 24 Kyushu Electric Power Co
said on Thursday it would start a planned inspection of
the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant on
Dec. 25, delayed from its initial plan of mid-December.
The reactor will be shut on Dec. 25, a company spokesman
said.
The utility in southern Japan also said planned maintenance
on the 559-MW Genkai No.1 reactor would start on Dec. 1.
The shutdown of the two units will mean all of Kyushu's six
reactors at two nuclear plants will be closed with no definite
schedule for restarts.
Trade minister Yukio Edano has said Kyushu, mired in a
scandal over its staff being sent to a public hearing to pose as
ordinary citizens backing the restart of reactors, would not be
allowed to restart a reactor unless its management changed.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation
leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
power station northeast of Tokyo.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)