* LNG, thermal coal imports to hold near or higher than
records
* Oil use declining after hitting 16-year high in FY2012/13
* Oil most costly for utilities, followed by LNG, coal
By Yiyuan Wang and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Oct 7 Japan's reboot of nuclear power,
expected to begin early next year, is set to punish oil imports
the most as utilities slash the use of their highest-cost fuel
and shut ageing oil-fired plants, a survey of Japan's nine
biggest power companies showed.
Utilities in Japan are keen to close oil-burning units, not
only because crude and fuel oil are their most expensive fossil
fuels, but also because the plants are costly to maintain. This
could see the world's No.3 oil consumer cutting use further just
as weak global demand and ample supply are already pushing the
international Brent benchmark to multi-year lows.
In the fiscal year ended March 31, Japan's big utilities
burned 18 percent less oil - mostly opting for cheaper coal -
after oil for power use hit a 16-year high the previous year.
Units burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal are more
likely to be kept running, keeping imports of those two fuels
near or higher than the records reached since the world's worst
nuclear disaster in 25 years at the Fukushima power plant in
eastern Japan in 2011.
Nearly half of the 92 oil-fired generators operated by the
companies surveyed are more than four decades old. Many of them
are in use only because all of Japan's nuclear reactors were
eventually shut down after the Fukushima crisis.
"We are concerned about the increasing risk of unplanned
oil-fired plant shutdowns because of the high level of
operations of ageing units," Chugoku Electric Power Co
told Reuters in the survey.
None of the Japanese utility companies surveyed provided
forecasts for fuel use for next year, citing the lack of any
firm schedule for nuclear restarts. Last month, Japan's nuclear
regulator approved the restart of two reactors on the island of
Kyushu, but the units still need to clear final safety checks
and win approval for reactivation from local officials.
Company responses in the survey indicate most would like to
cut fuel oil and crude usage. Besides the probable return of at
least a few nuclear reactors to operation, new gas- and
coal-fired plants are also scheduled to come online.
Tokyo Electric Power Co - owner of the Fukushima
power plants - burned 35 percent less crude and fuel oil in the
most recent fiscal year, and said it would cut use of the two
fuels if it restarted any nuclear reactors.
Kyushu Electric Power Co, the closest to getting a
reactor restarted, said it wanted to rely on fuel oil and crude
only for emergencies or peak periods "because they are the most
expensive options for power generation".
IMPORT COSTS AND RECORDS
Fossil fuel imports by utilities in the three business years
since Fukushima have on average been about 3 trillion yen ($28
billion) higher per year than the yearly costs before 2011,
contributing to a string of record trade deficits.
Japan, which takes about a third of global LNG shipments,
imported a record 87.73 million tonnes of the fuel in the year
through March for both utilities and other uses, paying an
all-time high of 7.34 trillion yen.
Thermal coal imports hit a record of 111.52 million tonnes
after rising 5 percent from the previous year.
Oil use for power fell nearly a fifth over the same fiscal
period to less than 418,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from a
16-year high of nearly 510,000 bpd the previous year.
Japan's 48 nuclear reactors were all gradually shuttered
after the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011.
Utilities have applied to restart 20 reactors, and last
month the Nuclear Regulation Authority approved a restart of two
units at Kyushu Electric's Sendai plant in southwestern Japan,
expected to be scheduled for early 2015.
KING COAL
While power firms reduced oil use last fiscal year, their
coal use rose nearly 20 percent and LNG by less than 1 percent.
That trend has held in the first eight months of this
calendar year, with fuel oil and crude use falling about 15
percent, while coal use rose 6 percent and LNG 1 percent.
With several new, more efficient gas and coal units coming
online this year and next, further cuts in the use of high-cost
oil capacity is likely on the cards.
Despite this week's fall in Brent crude futures to the
lowest in more than two years, oil-fired power generation
remains the most expensive.
Factoring in maintenance, repairs and other costs, oil-fired
generation is more than twice as expensive per kilowatt-hour as
the next cheapest fuel, which is LNG, according to the most
recent evaluation from the Japanese government in 2011.
In the year that ended March 31, oil made up nearly 17
percent of thermal fuel use by volume, while accounting for
about 24 percent of thermal fuel cost, according to Reuters
calculations based on government data.
LNG had a slightly lower use versus fuel cost ratio, but
coal made up 34 percent of use last year and was less than 10
percent of the cost of thermal fuels.
This makes coal the obvious choice to replace any cut in oil
use not accounted for by restarted nuclear plants.
($1 = 108.57 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and and Tom Hogue)