Nov 2 Kyushu Electric Power Co restarted the No.4 reactor at
its Genkai plant on Tuesday after a one-month halt due to a trouble at its cooling
system for a turbine.
The 1,180 megawatt reactor is set to enter regular maintenance in mid-December.
Currently, only 11 reactors in Japan with a capacity of 9,864 MW are generating
electricity, leaving just 20 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity in
use. Public fears about nuclear safety after the Fukushima nuclear crisis have
prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to let utilities impose stress tests as
preconditions for restarting reactors taken down for routine maintenance.
Japan, the world's third-biggest nuclear power user, has 54 reactors for
commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 MW.
In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.
Company Plant Unit MW Current status
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 P from Nov. 30, 2010
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 On line from Nov 18, 2010
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 On line from Jan. 23, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011
Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010
Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 On line from Oct. 23, 2010
Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 On line from Oct. 21, 2010
Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 On line Sept. 29, 2010
Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 On line from Dec. 22, 2010
Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 U from May 13, 2011
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 U from May 14, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 On line from Oct. 5, 2010
Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan 29, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010
Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 On line from Nov 1
Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011
Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011
Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov 8, 2010
Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 On line from Dec 2, 2010
Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011
Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 On line from Nov. 12, 2010
Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 On line from March 7, 2011
Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011
Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 U from May 7, 2011
