Jan 13 Shikoku Electric Power Co will shut the 566-megawatt No.2 reactor at its Ikata nuclear plant late on Friday for planned maintenance, as scheduled.

After the shutdown of the unit, only five reactors will be online in Japan with a capacity of 5,058 MW, leaving just 10.3 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity in use.

Public fears about nuclear safety sparked by the Fukushima radiation crisis have prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to require utilities to conduct stress tests as a precondition for restarting reactors stopped for routine maintenance.

But it is unclear when the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency or the government will approve the stress test reports or when approval will be given by local authorities for reactor restarts.

Japan, the world's third-biggest nuclear power user, has 54 reactors for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 MW.

In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.

Company Plant Unit MW Current status Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 P from Nov. 30, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 On line from Nov 18, 2010 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 On line from Jan. 23, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010 Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 On line from Dec. 22, 2010 Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 U from May 13, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 U from May 14, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan 29, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010 Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011 Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov 8, 2010 Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 On line from Dec 2, 2010 Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011 Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 On line from March 7, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)