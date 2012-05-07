May 7 Hokkaido Electric Power Co shut down a nuclear reactor for routine maintenance on May 5, the last of Japan's 50 reactors to cease operations, marking the first time since 1970 that the nation has been nuclear power-free.

Reactors shut for maintenance have been prevented from restarting amid public safety fears due to the radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which was wrecked in last year's earthquake and tsunami, triggering mass evacuations and widespread contamination.

As the number of reactors dwindled, Japan's nuclear power plant utilisation rate by 10 firms fell to an average 2.0 percent in April, down from 50.9 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday.

The run rate was also down from 4.2 percent in March and was the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977.

The government is keen to get some of the reactors running again to avoid power cuts that could hurt the economy and also to curb a rise in spending on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other fossil feedstocks from abroad, but the date for doing so remains unclear due to apprehension among communities hosting the plants.

Before the crisis Japan relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of its electricity and was the world's third-biggest user after the United States and France.

The No.3 and No.4 units at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in western Japan are expected to be the first idled reactors allowed to restart as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three other ministers last month declared them safe to do so after they passed a review of stress tests by the country's nuclear watchdog.

But hurdles remain for the central government, which could face a political backlash if it fails to overcome public distrust, with anxiety heightened by the possibility of a massive earthquake similar to the one that sent the Fukushima reactors into meltdowns.

Japan's 50 reactors for commercial use have a total generating capacity of 46,148 megawatts. The four most severely damaged reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant were officially taken of use last month.

In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.

Company Plant Unit MW Current status Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 out of use Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 out of use Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 out of use Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 out of use Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 P from March 26, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010 Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 P from Feb. 20, 2012 Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 P from March 22, 2012 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept. 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan. 29, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010 Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011 Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov. 8, 2010 Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 P from Jan. 27, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011 Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 P from May 5, 2012 Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Yoko Kubota and Risa Maeda)