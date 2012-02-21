(Refiles to correct RIC for Tepco)

Feb 21 Kansai Electric Power Co shut the 870 megawatt No.3 reactor at its Takahama plant late on Monday as scheduled for regular maintenance, leaving only two reactors still operating in Japan.

The capacity of the two remaining reactors totals 2,268 MW, meaning just 4.6 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity remains in use.

Public fears about nuclear safety sparked by the Fukushima radiation crisis have prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to require utilities to conduct stress tests as a precondition for restarting reactors before the central and local governments make a final decision.

The Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) said last week that results of stress tests that Kansai conducted on its Ohi No.3 and No.4 reactors and additional safety steps showed the reactors would be resilient to an earthquake and tsunami similar to those that struck last March and triggered the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to widespread contamination and mass evacuations.

They are the first pair of reactors on which NISA has completed its assessment of first-stage stress tests, which are now under scrutiny by its supervisor, the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan. Second-stage stress tests will make a comprehensive safety assessment of reactors, but no nuclear plant operators have yet submitted them.

Japan, which before the March disaster was the world's third-biggest user of nuclear power, has 54 reactors for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 MW.

In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.

Company Plant Unit MW Current status Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 P from Nov. 30, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 On line from Jan. 23, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010 Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 P from Feb. 20, 2012 Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 U from May 14, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept. 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan. 29, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010 Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011 Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov. 8, 2010 Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 P from Jan. 27, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011 Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 On line from March 7, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)