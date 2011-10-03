* Average run rate 20.6 pct vs 66.7 pct a year ago

* No reactors have restarted since March 11 disaster

* Decline also reflects shutdown of 2 reactors last month (Adds details, table)

TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to a record low of 20.6 percent in September, down from 66.7 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday, with dozens of reactors kept shut due to the radiation crisis in Fukushima.

Public fears about nuclear safety due to contamination from Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, have seen local governments refusing utilities the go-ahead to restart any reactors closed for regular maintenance.

The September run rate fell from 26.4 percent in August and marked the lowest since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977.

The decline also reflected the shutdown last month of two reactors, Kyushu Electric Power's 890-megawatt Sendai No.2 unit and Shikoku Electric Power's 566-MW Ikata No.1 unit, for planned maintenance.

No reactor has restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima crisis, amid public concerns over nuclear energy and the government's reassessment of safety guidelines.

The government issued an order in July for stress tests on idled reactors as a condition for restarts.

As of Monday, only 11 reactors remain online, with capacity of 9,864 MW or 20.1 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity.

Before the March disaster nine Japanese utilities and non-utility electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co had 54 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts, the world's third-largest.

Following is a list of Japan's nuclear power operators and their nuclear power utilisation rates for September, July-September, and April-September, according to Reuters calculations. Year-earlier figures are in parentheses.

September

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.3 (101.8)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0.0 (75.3)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 14.4 (53.7)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0.0 (63.8)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0.0 (99.4)

Kansai Electric Power Co 35.4 (75.5)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 63.7 (0.0)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 30.5 (72.7)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 33.6 (70.6)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0.0 (83.6)

Total 20.6 (66.7)

July-September

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 62.5 (101.1)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0.0 (80.1)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 21.1 (57.6)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0.0 (63.8)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0.0 (79.0)

Kansai Electric Power Co 42.3 (78.4)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 63.5 (0.0)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 47.7 (86.6)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 45.2 (85.1)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0.0 (57.7)

Total 27.0 (69.0)

April-September

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 71.7 (92.1)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0.0 (82.7)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 25.1 (56.2)

Chubu Electric Power Co 16.5 (64.0)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0.0 (86.4)

Kansai Electric Power Co 58.1 (73.2)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 64.0 (0.0)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 59.3 (86.9)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 52.1 (81.5)

Japan Atomic Power Co 9.3 (54.6)

Total 34.9 (67.0) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)