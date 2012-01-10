* Usage rate sinks after Fukushima, down from 68.3 pct in 2010

* Tohoku Electric hit hardest with 2011 usage rate 11.2 pct

* Nationwide Dec nuclear run rate record low 15.2 pct (Adds graphic, paragraph 6)

TOKYO, Jan 10 The average nuclear plant utilisation rate at 10 Japanese power firms fell to 38.0 percent last year, down from 68.3 percent in 2010, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Tuesday.

For the month of December, the rate dwindled to 15.2 percent, a record low, against 67.9 percent a year earlier.

Public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have prevented authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart reactors closed for regular maintenance.

An official at the ministry's Nuclear and Industry Safety Agency confirmed the annual data and said it was the lowest utilisation rate since it started collecting data in the current form in 2002.

The slide in utilisation last year was led by Tohoku Electric Power Co, whose Onagawa nuclear plant in the northeast was shut due to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, although, unlike the Fukushima Daiichi plant, the damage was limited.

Tohoku Electric's Higashidori nuclear plant further north from Onagawa was also shut after the natural disaster.

The rate hit a four-year high of 68.3 percent in 2010, helped by the restart of two reactors at another Tokyo Electric plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa on the Sea of Japan coast, hit by a major quake in 2007.

The government hopes to rebuild public confidence and clear the way to restarting reactors through newly required stress tests to gauge their resilience against severe incidents.

It is also reviewing energy policy, which before the quake was highly dependent on expanding nuclear capacity, aiming to shape a new one by the summer.

Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi No.3 and No.4 units, each with a capacity of 1,180 megawatts, are among the first reactors whose stress test results are being scrutinised by a panel of experts.

The following is a list of nuclear power firms and the nuclear power plant utilisation rate for December and calendar 2011, with year-earlier figures in parentheses.

December 2011

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.7 (103.1)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0 (76.0)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 14.6 (52.1)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0 (0.0)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0 (76.0)

Kansai Electric Power Co 16.8 (83.5)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 64.3 (51.9)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 28.3 (102.0)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 18.3 (87.7)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0 (103.3)

Calendar 2011

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 64.9 (92.1)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 11.2 (84.3)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 29.5 (57.0)

Chubu Electric Power Co 19.5 (54.2)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 14.8 (85.5)

Kansai Electric Power Co 56.2 (75.0)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 64.2 (26.9)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 62.1 (83.8)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 49.4 (84.2)

Japan Atomic Power Co 25.3 (63.2) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson and Anthony Barker)