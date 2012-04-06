TOKYO, April 6 Japan's nuclear power plant utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 4.2 percent in March from 58.3 percent a year earlier, Japan Atomic Industrial Forum Inc (JAIF) said on Friday.

The run rate was down from 6.1 percent in February and marked the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977.

Only one of Japan's 54 reactors is currently generating power amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has made authorities wary of giving utilities the go-ahead to restart units closed for routine maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)