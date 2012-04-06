* Down from 6.1 pct in Feb. and 58.3 pct a year ago

* Fall reflects shutdown of Tepco's last active reactor

* 2011/12 run rate falls to record-low 23.7 pct (Adds details, table)

TOKYO, April 6 Japan's nuclear power plant utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 4.2 percent in March from 58.3 percent a year earlier, Japan Atomic Industrial Forum Inc (JAIF) said on Friday.

The run rate was down from 6.1 percent in February after the shutdown of Tokyo Electric Power's 1,356-megawatt Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No.6 reactor on March 26. The run rate in March was the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977.

Only one of Japan's 54 reactors is currently generating power amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant. The crippled plant has made authorities wary of giving utilities the go-ahead to restart units closed for routine maintenance.

The remaining active reactor, Hokkaido Electric Power's 912-MW Tomari No.3 unit, is set to be shut on May 5 for maintenance.

In fiscal year 2011/12, which ended on March 31, the nuclear run rate averaged 23.7 percent, down from 67.3 percent in the previous year. That marked the lowest in comparable data history going back to 1971/72.

Japan has 54 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts, the world's third-biggest nuclear generation capacity after the United States and France.

The following is a list of nuclear power firms and the nuclear power plant utilization rate for last month, with year-earlier figures in parentheses.

March 2012

Company Run rate (pct)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.7 (91.2)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0 (14.6)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 6.4 (41.9)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0 (70.5)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0 (21.7)

Kansai Electric Power Co 0 (80.3)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 0 (64.7)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 0 (102.5)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 0 (69.5)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0 (61.3)

2011/12

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co n/a (89.7)

Tohoku Electric Power Co n/a (72.1)

Tokyo Electric Power Co n/a (55.3)

Chubu Electric Power Co n/a (49.7)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co n/a (81.4)

Kansai Electric Power Co 37.6 (78.2)

Chugoku Electric Power Co n/a (20.3)

Shikoku Electric Power Co n/a (90.9)

Kyushu Electric Power Co n/a (81.1)

Japan Atomic Power Co n/a (74.0) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)