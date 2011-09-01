* August run rate drops to 26.4 pct

* Previous low was 30.3 pct in April 1977

* Public confidence in atomic power decimated by Fukushima crisis (Adds detail, table)

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to a record low of 26.4 percent in August, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday, with public confidence in atomic energy decimated by the ongoing crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi facility.

The run rate fell from 33.9 percent in July, marking its lowest since comparable data began being compiled in April 1977, reflecting the shutdown of a number of nuclear power generation units last month. The August run rate dropped from 70.2 percent a year earlier.

The previous record low was 30.3 percent in April 1977 when there were only 13 reactors.

Tokyo Electric Power's No.1 and No.7 units at Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant were shut down in August, along with Hokkaido Electric's Tomari No.2 unit.

No reactor has restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that sparked the Fukushima crisis, amid public concerns over nuclear energy and the government's reassessment of safety guidelines.

Tokyo in July mandated stress tests on idled reactors as a condition for restarts.

As of Thursday, only 12 reactors remain online, with capacity of 10,430 megawatts (MW) or 21.3 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity.

Nine Japanese utilities and non-utility electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co have 54 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts, the world's third-largest.

Following is a list of Japan's nuclear power operators and their nuclear power utilisation rates for August, according to Reuters calculations. Year-earlier figures are in parentheses.

August

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 67.8 (101.6)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0.0 (75.4)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 20.3 (59.6)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0.0 (63.8)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0.0 (69.3)

Kansai Electric Power Co 35.1 (78.5)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 63.2 (0.0)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 55.9 (96.6)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 50.7 (90.8)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0.0 (58.7) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)